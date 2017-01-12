Indiana residents officially called ‘Hoosiers’ instead of ‘Indianans’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana residents are now officially called “Hoosiers” instead of “Indianans.”

The name change was announced Thursday morning by U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly and U.S. Senator Todd Young.

“I’m pleased the federal government has granted our request and will now call us what we call ourselves: Hoosiers. This is a welcome and long overdue change,” Donnelly said.

They announced the Government Publishing Office change the designation of Indiana natives in the new federal government style guide.

Donnelly, former Senator Coats, and then Represenative Young, sent a letter last year to Michael Abramson, Chairman of the Government Publishing Office’s Style Board, requesting the name be changed.

“We aren’t achieving world peace here, but it’s nice to be recognized by the federal government as Hoosiers. It’s not just a classic movie. It’s not just the nickname for IU athletics. It’s who we are,” Young said.

