Indiana Speaker: Important for governor to push roads plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top Republican in the Indiana House says it’s important for Gov. Eric Holcomb to help sell a proposal that would raise taxes to pay for road improvements.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said Thursday that he doesn’t know if the new Republican governor will address the road funding needs during his first State of the State speech next week.

Holcomb says he wants a long-term road funding solution and is open to taxes. But it’s not known how much he plans to promote the idea.

House Republicans want to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees. Senate Republicans say new revenue is needed, but they haven’t offered much more so far.

Experts have given poor ratings to Indiana’s roads and bridges for years.

