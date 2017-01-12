Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Collaboration between Indianapolis and Milwaukee law enforcement has resulted in the arrest of a wanted homicide suspect.

Vernon Nevlis, 24, was arrested in Indianapolis Thursday after detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force located him inside a car in the 1000 block of John Jay Drive.

IMPD detectives obtained potential evidence for the Milwaukee homicide investigation, including a handgun. Once detectives from the Milwaukee Police Department get to Indianapolis, they’ll start the extradition process to take Nevlis back to Wisconsin.

Nevlis is being held in the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...