Nearly 150 inmates not fingerprinted in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors in Tippecanoe County say they’ve determined that nearly 150 former inmates need to be fingerprinted after glitches with the jail’s fingerprint machine.

Indiana requires inmates to be fingerprinted when they are jailed. But the (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports that between July 30 and Aug. 26 of last year the fingerprint machine at the Tippecanoe County jail didn’t consistently work. That means the prosecutor’s staff has been tracking down who the approximately 500 one-time inmates still need to be fingerprinted.

The prosecutor’s office says that as many as 500 to 550 inmates weren’t fingerprinted during the outages.

Tippecanoe County sheriff Barry Richard says his department will take the fingerprints under court orders.

