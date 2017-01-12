Patients at Riley Hospital for Children celebrate National Hat Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sunday is National Hat Day, but patients at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health celebrated a little early.

The Indianapolis Colts teamed up with the Lids for Thursday’s celebration.

Colts players and cheerleaders were among those in attendance.

Lids donated hats for more than 100 patients at the hospital.

The Indianapolis-based lids is actually donating thousands of hats to hospitals across the country to celebrate National Hat Day.

Lids is also donating $1 from every hat sold on Sunday to the Lids Foundation, which supports youth-development programs.

