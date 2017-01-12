Police seek information after shooting death on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking information after the shooting death of a man on the city’s near northwest side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2016 in the 100 block of West 29th Street.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found the victim, 28-year-old Joshua Cobbs, on the side of the street with at least one gunshot wound. Cobbs was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

IMPD homicide detectives believe Cobbs regularly practiced martial arts and was on his way home from a gym when the shooting occurred. At the time of his death, Cobbs had a short fade hairstyle. Police are hoping someone will recognize Cobbs and come forward with any information related the gym where Cobbs trained or the person or persons involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call Detective Smith at 317-327-3749 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Information shared via Crime Stoppers is considered anonymous. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

