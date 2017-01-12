Semi driver says brick possibly tossed form I-65 overpass smashed windshield

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) Indiana State Police are investigating after a semi driver reported that a brick was possibly tossed from an interstate overpass.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McCarty Lane overpass along Interstate 65. The semi driver was injured when the brick crashed through his windshield. He was then side-swiped by another semi as he pulled over his rig.

ISP Sgt. Kim Riley said while this case is being investigated as criminal mischief, very little information has turned up.

“We were not able to find any witnesses that stated that, that had occurred. We were not able to find any evidence of anything over the overpass. We didn’t even find the brick that was allegedly thrown through the windshield,” Riley said. “But were going on the assumption that, that’s what occurred and we’re following up on whatever leads we can find at this point in time.”

Riley said the windy conditions are not being ruled out. But he says there has been a history of objects being tossed off overpasses, so they will continue to investigate it as that.

