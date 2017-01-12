Several central Indiana counties under Winter Weather Advisory beginning Friday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of central Indiana beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 until 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

The primary threat will be freezing rain during that time frame which could make Friday evening plans and early Saturday commutes a struggle.

Ice accumulations up to .15” -.2″ is possible in some areas which will be enough to make bridges/overpasses and untreated roadways an ice rink.

The advisory includes the counties of Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.

