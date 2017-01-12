SWAT in standoff with man at southeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis SWAT team responded to a southeast side neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police say they pulled over a man for speeding and driving the wrong way. He fled, leading police on a chase that ended at a home on Walcott Street near Keystone Avenue and Troy Avenue.

The man has no criminal history, according to police. Family members called authorities to say the man has guns inside the house, and officers said they saw him flush something down the toilet.

Other people inside the home are not being held against their will, police said.

As of 5:15 a.m., the situation was ongoing.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

