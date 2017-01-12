Thief uses accident as ploy to steal vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Post Road and 56th Street is a busy intersection. On Wednesday night, a small fender bender attempted to slow traffic down.

A driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart, was rear-ended. Both drivers got out of their vehicles. The two began the process of exchanging information. Suddenly, a passenger in the striking vehicle jumped in the Dodge Dart, and sped away.

“Criminals are coming up with something new,” said Jeff Lint, a driver in Lawrence.

Police did not release a possible description of the suspect; however, the vehicle was spotted in Carmel. Officers tried to track the car down, but were unable to find it.

Police say if you feel uneasy after an accident, call police immediately, lock your doors, and wait for an officer to arrive. In extreme situations, be prepared to drive away to a safe location if you feel threatened.

“Bump” and carjack has been described as one of the oldest crimes since the inception of the vehicle.

“Everybody has to be more aware and watch what is happening to you, and other people if an accident happens keep an eye out,” said Lint.

Never leave your key in the ignition while you get out of the car to exchange information during an accident.

You can call Crime Stoppers if you know who is responsible for this crime at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...