Three arrested in New Castle following joint investigation

New Castle, Ind. (WISH) — Officers arrested three people in Newcastle yesterday following a joint investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Section and the Henry County Department of Community Corrections.

The arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon and evening, assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the New Castle Police Department.

Around 3 p.m. officers arrested Dana Flick, 36, after a home visit in the 100 block of Autumn Oaks Boulevard. Officers conducted another home visit around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South 16th Street, arresting Wade McKenzie, 41. Flick and McKenzie both face preliminary level 6 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia. Indiana State Police also say both could face additional charges related to violation of court orders.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers served a search warrant in the 600 block of Goodwin Street, arresting Joseph Brock, 33, in relation to violation of court-ordered community corrections. The investigation related to Brock is ongoing and preliminary charges have not yet been provided.

