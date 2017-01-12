Westfield Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The Westfield Police Department hosted Coffee with a Cop on Thursday.

The department met with the community at Starbucks located at 318 West 161st Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop gives community members the opportunity to ask questions and stay informed with the department’s work in Westfield’s neighborhoods.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Sergeant Billy Adams. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

