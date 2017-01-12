Woman convicted in fatal 2016 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One woman has been convicted in a shooting that left one dead and another critically injured.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury found Rebecca Lawson guilty of murder and attempted murder Wednesday evening.

On Feb. 12 of last year, Lawson was driving by the home of Patrick Brown and discovered a vehicle belonging to another woman sitting in the driveway. After leaving momentarily, Lawson returned to Brown’s home. Brown asked Lawson to exit the premises, but after a heated verbal exchanged, Lawson fatally shot Brown and critically injured the woman.

Lawson will learn her sentence Feb. 8.

