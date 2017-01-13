1 arrested after vehicle theft, pursuit

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – One person was taken into custody following a vehicle theft and a pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 18-year-old Elix Powell was arrested after stealing a Camaro and then taking police on a pursuit.

Police said they initially responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in the Kroger parking lot in the 17000 block of Carey Road just after 12 a.m. Thursday.

After arriving on scene, an adult female told police that two black males stole her 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. She said the her Camaro, which she was in at the time, was struck by a Dodge Dart. After exiting her vehicle, Powell exited the Dodge Dart, entered the Camaro and then drove away. The other individual in the Dart left the scene in the car.

The stolen Camaro was located by the Carmel Police Department and a pursuit ensued. The Camaro ended up crashing in the area near 151st Street and Carey Road. Powell then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was soon apprehended by a Carmel K-9 unit.

Powell was transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He faces a number of preliminary charges including armed robbery, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.

