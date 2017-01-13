1 taken into custody following vehicle pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit Friday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police, a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested following a chase that originated in the Indianapolis area and ended in Putnam County.

While in Putnam County, the Silver Dodge Journey exited onto US 231 from I-70 and continued northbound. Soon after the vehicle made a U-turn, headed southbound and at that point struck an Indiana State Police vehicle.

After hitting the ISP vehicle, the Dodge continued southbound until it voluntarily stopped at a convenience store at US 231 and County Road 900 South near Cloverdale. The driver of the Journey then got out and surrendered himself to officers.

The 19-year-old suspect was examined for a complaint of back pain and was then taken into custody by IMPD officers.

