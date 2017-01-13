3 arrested after robbery on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men are under arrest in connection with a robbery on the east side.

The three suspects — 24-year-old Dale Daryl, 21-year-old Anthony Griffin and 25-year-old Tonio Breaziel, 25 — face preliminary charges of robbery and fleeing.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were responding to a call at a CVS pharmacy in the 4000 block of East 10th Street when they stopped a vehicle speeding on nearby North Emerson Avenue. The suspects ran from the car but were caught by police.

A search of the suspects’ car revealed a bag filled with pills and pill bottles. IMPD detectives believe the suspects are responsible for both the CVS robbery and an earlier attempted robbery at a Walgreens located at 38th Street and Post Road. Police say Griffin has admitted involvement in both cases, while Breazil, who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after complaining of pain, has admitted to driving the vehicle.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics or illegal activity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Information given through Crime Stoppers is considered anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...