Bartholomew Co. authorities seeking theft suspect

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in connection with a theft.

Officers are looking information related to a theft that took place at a Taylorsville Circle K convenience store near the intersection of West 650 North and U.S. 31.

If you have any information, no matter how minor, about the male in these photos provided by the sheriff’s office, you are encouraged to contact Detective Jason Williams at 812-565-5928.

All information provided is considered confidential.

