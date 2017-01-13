Cass Co. search results in 2 drug arrests

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A search warrant carried out in Cass County resulted in the drug arrests of two brothers.

Leonardo Madrigal,23, and 21-year-old Victor Madrigal were both taken into custody.

After officers conducted a narcotics investigation, a search warrant was obtained for and then carried out at a residence in the 200 block of South Main Street in Walton, according to Indiana State Police.

During the search of the residence, officers discovered three pounds of marijuana, several food items laced with marijuana and 10 firearms.

The Madrigals were transported to the Cass County Jail.

Both face a number of preliminary charges including possession, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...