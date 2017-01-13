Coroner’s office: Purdue student identified in death investigation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County coroner says the man whose body was found at a Purdue university residence hall was from Carmel, Indiana.

Coroner Donna Avolt said the man who died was identified as 21-year-old Eric Meyer.

Avolt said the manner and cause of death are still pending. They are awaiting toxicology results, which could take four to six weeks. Avolt ruled out foul play and suicide on Thursday after an autopsy was finalized.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Purdue University Police Department responded to a report of a man “passed out” on the first floor of Hillenbrand Hall, 1301 Third St. When emergency personnel arrived, Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was found in his dorm room during a fire drill. Purdue officials said resident assistants were checking the building for students still left inside, when one RA came across a locked room. After making entry, the RA found Meyer lying on the floor and called police.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the case, please call the Purdue University Police Department at 765-494-8221 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

