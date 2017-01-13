Deputies arrest Crawfordsville teen for setting cat on fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 19-year-old man was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Riley of Crawfordsville was arrested for being involved in setting a cat on fire near the Crawfordsville Airport.

Riley told deputies he saw posts on social media, which is why he wanted to meet with authorities to resolve the issue.

During an interview, Riley admitted to deputies his involvement in the incident.

Deputies said a juvenile was also interviewed. The reports are being reviewed.

As of Friday morning, Riley was in the Montgomery County Jail and being held on a $1,000 cash bond.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Deputy Minor or Deputy Kirby at 765-362-3740.

