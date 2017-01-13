Dress up your kids…. for less, with The Borrowed Boutique!

High-end kids’ dress clothes for a FRACTION of the price! That’s the idea behind The Borrowed Boutique in Fishers. Owner and Creative Director Emma Hostetter explains!

About The Borrowed Boutique:

-High End Kids Clothing for photo shoots and special occasions at a fraction of the retail price. Can get an outfit for as little as $30 dollars that may retail as much as $200.

-Highlight Different Types of Looks with our Models including 1. Flower girl looks 2. boy options 3. photo shoot 4. Party Dress

-We offer fittings and help with styling in our new studio space in Downtown Fishers.

-We love working with moms, wedding planners, and photographers.

-Our concept designs and wardrobe styling have been featured in numerous editorials and by celebrities like Babiekins Magazine and Tori Spelling and The Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock to name a few.

-For every item that we rent out we donate funds to help rescue and protect young girls from sex trafficking and our “styled to give campaign” donates 100% of the proceeds to our giving partner Esthers Children. We come up with the concept design, props, and styling and then sell tickets to shoot outs for photographers. It is a fun way for photographers to build their portfolios and meet other creative minded people in their industry.

To learn more, visit www.theborrowedboutique.com.

