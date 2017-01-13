Firefighters prepare for icy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Firefighters are preparing for icy conditions. Leaders with the Wayne Township Fire Department said they closely monitor the forecast to make sure they’re prepared to hit the icy roads and respond to calls.They said they typically see an increase in runs during adverse conditions.

“It can be a very dangerous situation for our folks as they are trying to help others,” said Captain Michael Pruitt.

Icy roads and walkways can lead to accidents and falls, so Wayne Township firefighters spent Friday afternoon stocking up on salt.

“If we are moving somebody in and out of a home and they have a medical emergency and we are dealing with slick sidewalks and steps, we need something to put down to make sure our folks along with our patients are safe,” said Pruitt.

Captain Michael Pruitt said they are also stocking up on caution tape. He said they often seen power lines that are down due to ice, so they use that tape to keep people away from dangerous areas.

“Electricity may extend beyond where the lines are now,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt said they also have a plan in place in case things get worse. He said they will call on additional staff and work with nearby departments.

Captain Pruitt is also telling drivers to stay off the road if they can. He said if you are driving and see an emergency vehicle, pull to the right side of the road to let them get through.

