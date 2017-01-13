Foundation holding event to raise awareness for stopping human trafficking

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – A foundation in Fishers is holding an event Friday to raise awareness for stopping human trafficking in honor of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The Leslie Anne Hulse Foundation is hosting a “Break the Chains, Step into Freedom” event at the Geist Christian Church.

The event will feature a discussion panel for how to battle the problem.

The church is located on Promise Road near 126th Street.

The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

