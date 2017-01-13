IMPD seeks information in Hendricks Co. credit card fraud case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with theft and fraud.

Police say someone skimmed a Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office credit card on Dec. 6, 2016. The following day a clone of the skimmed card was used by a black male at a number of Marion County businesses, including Speedway gas stations and O’Reilly Auto Parts, resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise charges.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS).

