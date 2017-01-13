Indy With Kids: Best places to learn, play and serve during MLK, Jr. Day weekend

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day is day perfect for action and learning. Katy Mann, from Indy with Kids, shares the best places to learn, play and serve this week.

Saturday, January 14, attend the free Peace Learning Center MLK Community Festival at Christian Theological Seminary. Peruse the community resource fair and attend performances, art workshops, family yoga, Zumba, poetry and even more!

The Indianapolis Museum of Art offers free admission (with donation of food items, school supplies or toiletries for the MLK Community Center) on Sunday, January 15, 1-4pm.

Conner Prairie offers free admission 10am – 5pm. Expect participatory theatre performances, story telling and activities that celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Martin Luther King Day of Celebration at the Madame Walker Theatre and the Indianapolis Urban League is a morning of reflection on the legacy of civil rights in America through art and dialogue.

Everyone is invited to take advantage of FREE admission to The Children’s Museum, Indiana History Center and all White River State Park attractions (NCAA Hall of Champions, Eiteljorg Museum, Indiana State Museum, IMAX Theater and the Indianapolis Zoo) with donation of one non-perishable food item per person, per attraction. Free parking is also available park-wide.

Enjoy a free performance from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Eskenazi Hospital.

Visit the Landmark for Peace Memorial in Martin Luther King Park. This marks the spot that Robert Kennedy gave his speech in Indianapolis on the night that Dr. King was assassinated.

Find all of this information and more, visit www.indywithkids.com.

