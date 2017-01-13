Indy’s Department of Public Works prepare streets for freezing rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – State and local agencies spent Friday preparing for what could turn into dangerous road conditions in central Indiana.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works had 40 drivers out pre-treating the roads ahead of the winter weather.

The operations team met early Friday morning.

“We spent a lot of time looking at forecasts and making a plan to respond,” said Betsy Whitmore, DPW. “Right now it looks like our plan and our forecast are lining up.”

Betsy Whitmore works for DPW. She said they are not taking any chances with Mother Nature.

“If we have more trucks out and then eventually as weather changes we can pull people back, that’s the smartest way to go,” she said. “Because it’s always public safety at stake.”

It was just last December when Indiana State Police responded to more than 500 crashes. Many drivers were stranded on the interstate for hours because of the ice.

“Heed the warning. The warnings are out there. We know they’re coming so we just want people to just stay home if they can,” said Sgt. John Perrine, Indiana State Police. “We need to learn from what happened last time.”

Some people said they’re not too worried about the weather.

“Because I plan on being at home,” said Matt Middleton, resident. “I plan on being in my recliner.”

Others said bundle up.

“Dress warm and try not to be out too long,” said Davi Parker, resident.

If you have to be out driving, DPW has another warning for drivers.

“If you see a truck, give them plenty of space,” said Whitmore. “They have a tough braking distance, so if you’re too close, then that’s a dangerous position.”

DPW will have 80 drivers out treating roads by 11 p.m.

The operations team is planning to meet Saturday morning to go over the forecast and to see if they have to make any changes to their plan.

