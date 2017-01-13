IPS Athletics kicks off Active Assist community service program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You’re never too old for a field day. The was just one of the messages at the Colts’ training facility Friday morning.
IPS Athletics kicked off their Active Assist community service program Friday as they held a field day for military veterans.
The program was created to imprint the importance of giving back on the students.
The hope is to have a service program like Friday morning’s event every spring to teach the athletes to be apart of something bigger than themselves.
For more on this story, click on the video.