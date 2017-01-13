ISP warning Hoosiers about freezing rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The evening of Dec. 16, 2016, will not be forgotten. On that day, ice caked the highways and byways of Indianapolis. Troopers responded to 500 accidents, and some drivers were stranded on the highway for hours.

Fast forward several weeks later, and a large part of the state is under a freezing rain advisory. ISP is warning drivers to stay in tonight, unless it is essential that your travel. If you must be out on the roads troopers suggest filling your tank up, packing food, and giving yourself plenty of space between vehicles.

“Heed the warning, we want people to stay home if they can,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Troopers are on call, and ISP will update its Twitter page throughout the evening with information on road conditions.

24-Hour News 8 learned some residents will take ISP’s warning to heart and stay home tonight.

“I plan on being at home in my recliner,” said Matt Middleton, who was spending time walking his dog around Monument Circle Friday afternoon.

In addition to the road conditions, Davi Parker, who recently found a home after being homeless for several years, asked residents to be mindful of those without a home tonight.

“I feel sorry for people that are still on the streets, I’ve been there and done it, it will suck,” said Parker.

