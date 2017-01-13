ISP investigating after police involved shooting in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man is in the hospital this morning after a police involved shooting in Putnam County.

According to Indiana State Police, officers were sent to a very small community of Morton after reports of domestic abuse between a man and woman.

ISP said the woman went to a nearby home and called 911.

When deputies arrived, the 35-year-old male suspect pointed a gun at them. ISP said that’s when the deputy shot the suspect twice in the torso.

The suspect was treated on scene and then flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for serious wounds.

No deputies were injured.

ISP said two toddlers were home at the time and were not injured. They were released to family.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

