MyINDY-TV to air ACC basketball games

(WISH) — MyINDY-TV will be airing ACC men’s basketball games throughout the rest of the 2017 season.

Our coverage includes several Duke and North Carolina games and doubleheaders before wrapping up in early March.

Our full slate of games:

Sat., Jan. 7 Noon Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Louisville at Georgia Tech

Tue., Jan. 10 8 p.m. Duke at Florida State

Sat., Jan. 14 Noon Virginia at Clemson, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Wed., Jan. 18 8 p.m. Virginia at Boston College

Sat., Jan. 21 Noon North Carolina at Boston College, Georgia Tech at Virginia

Tue., Jan. 24 8 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame

Sat., Jan. 28 3 p.m. Duke at Wake Forest

Sun., Jan. 29 1 p.m. North Carolina State at Louisville

Wed., Feb. 1 8 p.m. Florida State at Miami

Sat., Feb. 4 3 p.m. Louisville at Boston College

Tue., Feb. 7 8 p.m. Syracuse at Clemson

Sat., Feb. 11 1 p.m. Clemson at Duke

Wed., Feb. 15 8 p.m. North Carolina at North Carolina State

Sat., Feb. 18 1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Louisville

Tue., Feb. 21 8 p.m. North Carolina State at Georgia Tech

Sat., Feb. 25 Noon North Carolina at Pittsburgh

Wed., March 1 8 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame

Sat., March 4 Noon Pittsburgh at Virginia, Miami at Florida State

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...