New study affirms medical uses for marijuana

(WISH) – Jane King at the Nasdaq is reporting a U.S. appeals court on Thursday said Eli Lilly and Company may block Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD from selling a generic equivalent of its top-selling lung cancer drug Alimt, and a new large study affirms the medical uses for marijuana.

This has been a closely watched patent case. It means Teva can’t produce any generic versions of Alimta.

Lilly said the patent gives it the right to block U.S. sales of generic Alimta until May 2022.

It has warned that the loss of this right could have significantly harmed its financial results this year.

In other business headlines, a new large study affirms the medical uses for marijuana. The study is 400 pages.

It was released by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.

It is a comprehensive study of current scientific knowledge of medical cannabis and it found that it can effectively treat some patients of chronic pain.

It was found to be particularly effective in treating multiple sclerosis and reduces the nausea associated with chemotherapy treatments.

