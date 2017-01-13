Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A male pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Friday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 52-year-old male was struck in the area near Pendleton Pike and I-465 just before 7:30 p.m.

The vehicle has been described as a “black vehicle” and was possibly headed north on I-465 after the incident.

The victim was transported IU Heath Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

As a result of the accident, the on ramp to I-465 South from Pendleton Pike has been shut down.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

