Policy: Mishawaka police can buy, use their own body cameras

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — The northern Indiana city of Mishawaka has a new policy that allows police officers to wear body cameras if they purchase the equipment themselves.

The policy went into effect last week after the city and police department discussed the issue for a year to work out guidelines, including how to store and handle the recordings.

Patrolman Brian Long tells the South Bend Tribune he is wearing a body camera to give him peace of mind. He calls it a “good insurance policy.” Long says the camera can gather evidence and is a way to establish trust with the community. He says it also is a safety net if officers need to prove they were correct.

Uniform division chief Jason Stefaniak says about 10 officers are wearing their own cameras and about a dozen others are considering buying them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...