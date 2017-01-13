Second man involved in killing of pizza delivery driver sentenced to 68 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The second man involved in the killing of a pizza delivery driver was sentenced Friday morning.

Jeremiah Roberts was sentenced to 68 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

He was sentenced for the murder and robbery of John Sullivan on Jan. 18, 2014.

Derrek Romano pleaded guilty to Murder in Feb. 2015 and is serving a 55 year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Sullivan delivered a pizza to a building in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue where Roberts and Ramano were living. Police said Sullivan’s body was found in the basement the next morning.

Investigators determined Roberts and Romano murdered Sullivan and then fled in his vehicle.

The two were found in Wyoming two days after the murder and transported to Indianapolis.

