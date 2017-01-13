Trial pushed back in Vigo County schools kickback scheme

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A trial date has been pushed back for two former Vigo County School Corp. employees accused in an over-billing kickback scheme that cost the school district over $80,000.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports a July 10 trial has been set at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute. The trial earlier had been scheduled for February.

Franklin Fennell, who handled facilities and transportation support, and former school security liaison Frank Shahadey have pleaded not guilty. They were indicted last year.

Shahadey is a former county deputy. He faces wire fraud and theft or bribery involving programs receiving federal funds.

Fennell was indicted on wire fraud, theft or bribery involving programs receiving federal funds and lying to federal agents.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...