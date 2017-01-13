US Attorney to release details about suspect in Seymour cold case

Related Coverage FBI arrests man on run for nearly 20 years, accused of molesting Seymour girl

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — The FBI is holding a press conference Friday morning to provide details on how they solved a nearly 20 year old case.

The U.S. Attorney is set to speak more about the case and the man in custody. Police said his name is Charles Hollin.

U.S. Marshals arrested him on Tuesday in Oregon, but he will soon be back in Indiana.

Hollin made the FBI’s Most Wanted list after they said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young girl in Seymour in 1999.

Investigators said he pulled a knife on the girl, sexually assaulted her, then dropped her off on the side of a country road.

About a year later, police issued a warrant, but he was no where to be found.

Police who live in the area said the cold case left a lot of questions, that they are now glad to have answered.

Investigators eventually tracked Hollin to Salem, Oregon where U.S. Marshals arrested him earlier this week.

The U.S. Attorney said Hollin will face state and federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney, Jackson County Prosecutor, Seymour Police and the FBI will give an update on the case at 10 a.m.

You can watch the press conference on WISH-TV or WISHTV.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...