Woman sentenced for forging nursing license numbers on job applications

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One woman has been sentenced for forging nursing license numbers on job applications.

Ashley Johnson was sentenced to three years probation with the first three months on house arrest after pleading guilty.

According to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, an investigation uncovered that in September 2015 Ashley Johnson applied for a job at a healthcare facility specializing in citizen care with a stolen Registered Nursing number. That particular number already belonged to another Ashley Johnson. Johnson was quickly let go from that position after she was unable to provide verification stating that RN number was in fact hers.

Again, in April of last year, Johnson applied at an Indianapolis healthcare facility using another stolen RN license number belonging to another Ashley Johnson. After being hired at the facility, Johnson dispensed the wrong medication to a patient. Employers at the facility then began looking into her background and discovered that the number RN number was not hers. Johnson was arrested in May 2016.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...