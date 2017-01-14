Court documents reveal more about child seduction case in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents are revealing more about the child seduction charges against a former Crawfordsville teacher and coach.

Michael Demeter, 25, faces seven counts of child seduction.

Demeter was a teacher from 2013 until December 2016 within the Crawfordsville Community School Corporation. He also coached girls tennis and boys basketball.

According to court documents, Demeter had sexual relationships with two female students in 2015. Both girls said they tried to end the relationship and Demeter would become irate and threaten to harm himself.

Both girls even blocked Demeter from social media. The mother of one contacted Demeter on Facebook, telling him to leave her daughter alone.

While Demeter had recently taken another job and was no longer teaching, Superintendent Scott Bowling said Demeter was released by the corporation as a part-time basketball coach after the investigation.

