DPW crews preparing for winter weather this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are treating the roads as rain and freezing rain hit Central Indiana.

DPW spokesperson, Betsy Whitmore, said 80 drivers have been out since 11:00 p.m. Friday treating the roads. Those 80 drivers will continue working until 11:00 a.m. Saturday. DPW will scale back to six trucks from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, but additional drivers will be on standby throughout the day.

Forty drivers will begin treating the roads again at 11:00 p.m. and through the overnight hours.

Whitmore said crews will focus on the main thoroughfares, bridges and underpasses. You can track the DPW crews’ progress here.

