ESPN: Colts owner Jim Irsay talked to Jon Gruden; Gruden staying in TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colts owner Jim Irsay had discussions with Jon Gruden about a position with the organization.

However, the former Buccaneers and Raiders coach is staying in the broadcasters’ booth, according to Schefter. Schefter says Gruden denied the discussions ever took place and that he’s “not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.”

Rumors true: Colts owner Jim Irsay did pursue Jon Gruden, but Gruden resisted overtures, league sources tell ESPN. Gruden staying in TV. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017

Gruden denied discussions with Irsay, saying: “I know nothing. I’ve told people, I’m not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017

Jim Irsay’s run at Jon Gruden is another sign of state of his thinking. Irsay determined to do anything in his power to return Colts to SB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017

After finishing the 2016 season with an 8-8 record, the Colts missed out on the playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite both signing contract extensions after the 2015 season, there were many questions surrounding General Manager Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano and whether Irsay was going to make a change.

