ESPN: Colts owner Jim Irsay talked to Jon Gruden; Gruden staying in TV

Staff Reports Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2014 file photo, Jon Gruden is shown at the Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea, Ohio. Serena Williams, Jon Gruden, Rob Manfred and Tim Finchem recognize the dangers of underfinanced youth sports across the nation. They are getting together for a star-studded panel discussion as they seek ways to provide funding for all sports for all youngsters. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2014 file photo, Jon Gruden is shown at the Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea, Ohio. Serena Williams, Jon Gruden, Rob Manfred and Tim Finchem recognize the dangers of underfinanced youth sports across the nation. They are getting together for a star-studded panel discussion as they seek ways to provide funding for all sports for all youngsters. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colts owner Jim Irsay had discussions with Jon Gruden about a position with the organization.

However, the former Buccaneers and Raiders coach is staying in the broadcasters’ booth, according to Schefter. Schefter says Gruden denied the discussions ever took place and that he’s “not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.”

After finishing the 2016 season with an 8-8 record, the Colts missed out on the playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite both signing contract extensions after the 2015 season, there were many questions surrounding General Manager Ryan Grigson and Head Coach Chuck Pagano and whether Irsay was going to make a change.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV