Hartford City woman gets 5-year sentence in meth case

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports that 32-year-old Jennifer J. Pearson of Hartford City had pleaded guilty to the felony drug charge following her arrest in June with her ex-husband after Blackford County Sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine and materials used to manufacture the drug in her vehicle.

Pearson — who was convicted two years ago on possessing precursors used to manufacture methamphetamine — told authorities she’d produced the drug during trips to Mississinewa Reservoir.

Pearson’s ex-husband, 43-year-old Ronnie L. Pearson Jr. was recently sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug charges.

