IHSAA banns Bowman Academy from state tournament play

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northwest Indiana’s Bowman Leadership Academy has been banned from state tournament play in all sports for the rest of this school year and next after admitting to nearly a dozen rules violations.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the decision Friday.

The Gary school also faces probation through the 2017-18 school year and must forfeit all boys basketball games in which it used ineligible players.

An IHSAA representative will be assigned to the school to ensure rules compliance.

The Bowman academy’s violations included using one player who had not enrolled in the school and using another player who provided false information in his transfer report.

