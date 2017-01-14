Northern Indiana basketball coach arrested in Indianapolis for fighting nightclub bouncers

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) Garrett High School has suspended its head boys basketball coach after he was arrested in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, 37-year-old Seth Coffing faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors and all as a result of a Saturday night, January 7, incident at a downtown Indianapolis nightclub. Coffing had coached his Garrett team in a game against Central Noble at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hours beforehand.

Police said Coffing was taken to the hospital from the Tiki Bob’s nightclub, near Bankers Life Fieldhouse, after he hit a bouncer and tried to fight other bouncers inside the bar. A man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Coffing was placed on administrative suspension by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District.

Officials released the following statement in regards to Coffing’s arrest.

Mr. Seth Coffing has been placed on an administrative suspension for an issue that is contrary to the policies of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD. The issue is not directly related to the educational process of our students. Because this is a personnel matter, no further details will be released at this time. Mr. Matt DeWitt has been named as the interim boys basketball coach.

Michigan Police reports show that Coffing served four months in jail for a second impaired driving arrest in 2012 in Michigan. The police report shows that Coffing does not live in Indiana. He lives in Quincy, Michigan, East of Coldwater.

Coffing is in his second year as coach of the Railroaders. Garrett (4-9) plays at New Haven on Tuesday night.

