INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the Colts’ most popular players has elected to miss the 2017 Pro Bowl due to an injury.

Pat McAfee declared over Twitter Saturday morning that he’d miss the game due to an injury he suffered during the season which will require surgery.

This was McAfee’s second Pro Bowl selection, as he was also chosen in 2014.

There hasn’t been any word yet on who will replace him from the AFC.

