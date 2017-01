INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to IMPD, One person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s northwest side Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of North Rybolt Avenue at approximately 4:15 p.m.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...