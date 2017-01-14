Recognizing, celebrating MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re just two days away from Martin Luther King Jr. Day and people across Indianapolis are already celebrating his life and legacy.

24-Hour News 8 stopped by the Peace Learning Center Saturday.

There was music and activities for the entire family.

A spokesperson said it’s important to bring to light Dr. King’s life to help children learn how to deal with conflict peacefully and by working together.

This is the 19th year the Peace Learning Center has hosted the celebration.

