Upping your magnesium intake

The majority of Americans are deficient in dietary magnesium-a deficiency that may be responsible for more diseases than any other nutrient. Here is a magnesium-rich recipe you can add to your recipe box of health recipes.

1st Segment: Preparing / sautéing tofu for curry. By addressing just one simple nutrient deficiency can prevent a long list of present-day diseases while vastly improving the quality of your life. List of foods with magnesium.

Magnesium plays in enormous role our health.

America Over 80% of population-Magnesium deficient

important to nearly every function and tissue in the body, supports a healthy immune system, prevents inflammation

Bananas, Avocados, Raisins

Nuts & pumpkin seeds – almonds, Cashews, Peanuts

Legumes – kidney, black and garbanzo beans

Spinach and dark leafy greens

Potato baked with skin

Quinoa

Whole grains especially, brown rice and millet

Tahini and sesame seeds

Edamame and tofu

2nd Segment: Making curry sauce. Continuing discussion- magnesium deficiency. This is only one of the many vitamin deficiencies that are causing the majority of todays diseases.

America is suffering from malnutrition. Human biochemistry needs high quality nourishment.

America Over 80% of population-Magnesium deficient

Magnesium responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions.

Diabetics, alcoholics, the obese and those with chronic gastrointestinal issues or heart failure; and the elderly are more likely to be low in magnesium.

Low levels of magnesium increase risk of diabetes, heart attacks, high blood pressure, kidney stones, cancer, insomnia, menstrual cramping, blood clotting, immune cell activity, insulin sensitivity and blood sugar transport and controlling free radical damage.

Seniors that eat lots of refined white flour products or if you have high blood pressure, the daily dose of magnesium should be larger.

Individuals who die suddenly of heart attacks have been shown to have very low levels of magnesium i n their bodies

n their bodies such as dark leafy greens, avocado, cucumber, nuts & pumpkin seeds, whole grains, bran, whole wheat pasta, spirulina, shiitake, coconut meat, black tea,…

Before you start popping vitamins, please do your research.. Visit your local community healthy grocery, ask what dose is best for you, and then purchase an inexpensive bottle of Magnesium Citrate.

Processing food destroys It’s nutritional energy

Processed foods are extremely low in essential nutrients compared to whole, unprocessed foods.

There are many nutrients found in whole foods that are not found in processed foods. The more processed foods you eat, the less you will get of these nutrients.

Tofu Curry is very delicious and nutritious dish for rice.

16 oz. firm or extra firm tofu

2 Tbsp. avocado or peanut oil

1½ medium sized onion – chopped

1½ medium sized tomato – sliced

1 clove garlic

1½ tsp cumin

1½ tsp red chili powder

Thai hot pepper flakes

¼ tsp garam masala (can replace with fresh grated Ginger)

1 cup coconut milk

10 to 15 pumpkin seeds, (raw is best)

Cilantro chopped for garnish

1 cup water as and when needed

Saute’ onion, garlic and Thai peppers on low heat until tender.

Then add chopped tomato and cook it till it becomes soft and mushy.

Once it is cooked, add coconut milk-switch off the stove and cool.

Heat a pan on medium high heat. Add a little oil and cumin seeds

Sauté the tofu cubes by adding a little salt. Make sure it turns golden brown on all the sides.

Add cooked tofu to the garlic, tomato and onion; add little water to get a right consistency.

Gently simmer it for 1-2 minutes.

Garnish with chopped cilantro cashews and serve.

Enjoy this with hot steamed rice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...