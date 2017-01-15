1 killed in Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – One person has died as result of an early Sunday morning stabbing in Richmond.

According to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department, officers initially responded to Mac’s Place in the 700 block of South F Street just after 1:30 a.m on a report of a person stabbed.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered a victim who had been stabbed lying outside the building. The victim, who was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries, was later identified as Austin Sparks.

Sparks later died as a result of his injuries.

The fatal stabbing is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

