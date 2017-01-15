3 killed, 2 seriously injured in Anderson crash Saturday

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Anderson Saturday night.

According to the Anderson Police Department, police responded to a call of an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut located in the 2600 block of Nichol Avenue in Anderson just after 11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a vehicle matching the description of suspect’s vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect disregard officers and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle, a 2001 Honda Odyssey, headed north on Raible Avenue following the robbery.

Police said that in order to evade police and to get around slower traffic, the Odyssey drove into oncoming traffic.

When the Odyssey crossed in the southbound lane on Raible Avenue, it hit a 2012 Lincoln MKZ head-on near the intersection of Raible Avenue and Briar Road. The 53-year-old driver of Lincoln was killed and a 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle, died later after being transported to an Indianapolis hospital. Two other individuals inside the Lincoln, a 14-year-old and a 50-year-old were both seriously injured as well. Initially both were treated at Community Hospital of Anderson, but were then taken to Indianapolis hospitals.

The driver of the Odyssey died in the crash as well

Both the fatal crash and the armed robbery are under investigation.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

