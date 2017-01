INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family has found themselves dispaced form their home after an accidental house fire Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said it happened in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 11 a.m.

It is believed that the fire was set when a 5-year-old was playing with a lighter.

There were no injuries reported in the fire and it was under control within 15 minutes.

Early estimations for damages are at $30,000.

